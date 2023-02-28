Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,491 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 0.7% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.29% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $8,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 43,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 49,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 87,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FIXD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.97. 132,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,040. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $51.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.53.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd.

