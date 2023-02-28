Financial Advisory Group Has $24.29 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Financial Advisory Group increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 5.5% of Financial Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Financial Advisory Group owned about 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $24,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,319. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $286.62 and a twelve month high of $354.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.45.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

