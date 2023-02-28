Financial Advisory Group Grows Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Financial Advisory Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of Financial Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% in the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 160.9% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $87,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.95. 64,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $213.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.13 and a 200-day moving average of $179.17.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

