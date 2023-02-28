Financial Advisory Group Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Financial Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 116.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $152.76. The company had a trading volume of 386,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,885. The stock has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.32 and a 200-day moving average of $150.70. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

