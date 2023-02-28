Financial Advisory Group Buys 925 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Financial Advisory Group boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Financial Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 353,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 45,372 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 15,607 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 231,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 27,153 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 111,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,521.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 293,549 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.48. 135,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,597. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.52.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

