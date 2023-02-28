Financial Advisory Group Buys 500 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Financial Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,492 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,772,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,092,000 after buying an additional 105,155 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,547,000 after buying an additional 628,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,066,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,634,000 after buying an additional 132,481 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.03. 3,410,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,869,464. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

