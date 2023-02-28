Financial Advisors Network Inc. Purchases Shares of 787 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $294.84. The stock had a trading volume of 22,588,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,032,523. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $371.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

