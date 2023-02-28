Financial Advisors Network Inc. Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,107 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Intel Trading Down 0.3 %

Intel stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.83. 16,181,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,235,785. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $102.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

