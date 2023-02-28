Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $505,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Vertical Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.0 %

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LMT stock traded down $4.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $474.74. The company had a trading volume of 419,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,320. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $498.95. The company has a market cap of $121.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $469.16 and a 200 day moving average of $454.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also

