Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 0.8% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.14. The stock had a trading volume of 798,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,412,371. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $191.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

