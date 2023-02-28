Financial Advisors Network Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,282 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.1% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,497,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,895,174. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $75.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.45 and a 200-day moving average of $64.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

