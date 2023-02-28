Financial Advisors Network Inc. Decreases Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lessened its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at $3,122,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 279.6% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 13,928 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Moderna by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,125,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Moderna by 13.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 319,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,790,000 after purchasing an additional 37,891 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, reaching $139.84. 1,693,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,741,774. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.80 and a 200-day moving average of $161.25. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. Moderna’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $1,735,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,307,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,346,905.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,778,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 446,245 shares of company stock worth $81,719,776. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Securities lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.38.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

