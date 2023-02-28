Financial Advisors Network Inc. Buys New Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,976,973,000 after buying an additional 188,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,786,039,000 after buying an additional 74,395 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,633,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,279,276,000 after buying an additional 96,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,960,000 after buying an additional 41,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.9 %

AVGO traded up $5.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $590.89. 518,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,035. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $579.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $527.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.21.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Read More

