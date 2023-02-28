Financial Advisors Network Inc. Acquires 157 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 680.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,390 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,685,000 after purchasing an additional 860,313 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.74.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.44. 2,770,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,403,559. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.07. The company has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $499,802.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $499,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $742,926.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,471 shares of company stock valued at $7,822,864 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.