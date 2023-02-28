Fidus Investment (FDUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st.
Fidus Investment Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ FDUS opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $21.25.
Fidus Investment Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.11%.
Institutional Trading of Fidus Investment
Fidus Investment Company Profile
Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.
Featured Articles
