Fidus Investment (FDUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st.

Fidus Investment Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $21.25.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.11%.

Institutional Trading of Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 16,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 9.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

