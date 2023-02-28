Fiduciary Planning LLC Boosts Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 0.5% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 142.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $430.07. 104,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,496. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $488.23. The company has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $434.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.24.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.67.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

