Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 2,241 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.66. The company had a trading volume of 606,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,670. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.04. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total transaction of $1,345,368.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,173.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.50.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.