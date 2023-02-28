Fiduciary Group LLC Reduces Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 102.5% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.67. The company had a trading volume of 469,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,663. The company has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $176.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.32 and its 200 day moving average is $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 52.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

