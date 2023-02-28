Fiduciary Group LLC Has $5.01 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 128,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,923,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,610,323. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.62. The company has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $47.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

