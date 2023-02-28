Fiduciary Group LLC Has $13 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.7% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Union Pacific by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in Union Pacific by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $210.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,359,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,536. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.18. The company has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.