Fiduciary Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2023

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAGet Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,152 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,390,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,357,000 after buying an additional 2,361,565 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,613,000 after buying an additional 1,363,221 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,705,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,443,000 after buying an additional 172,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,368,000 after buying an additional 699,309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.51. 8,182,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $94.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.68.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

