Fiduciary Group LLC Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.4% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.78. 2,445,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,199,874. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.18 and its 200 day moving average is $101.74. The stock has a market cap of $182.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $148.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.