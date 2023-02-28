Fiduciary Group LLC Cuts Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,319 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.2% during the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 37,742 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 84.6% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,014 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,354,276 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $272,413,000 after acquiring an additional 124,041 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 39.9% during the third quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $11,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,477.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $197,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,285.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,400 shares of company stock worth $1,930,090 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.54.

Shares of EA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.85. 844,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,045. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.