Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) PT Lowered to $45.00

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s current price.

FNF has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

FNF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.95. 70,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,575. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average is $39.72. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 26.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $207,080.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 271,325 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 729.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

