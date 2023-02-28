Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 898,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,672 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $37,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 226.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $39.52 and a 52 week high of $57.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

