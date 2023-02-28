Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Trading 0.6% Higher

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.62 and last traded at $27.58. 3,654 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 5,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ferrovial from €26.00 ($27.66) to €28.00 ($29.79) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ferrovial from €24.00 ($25.53) to €23.00 ($24.47) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.32.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.99.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

