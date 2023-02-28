Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases 2,676 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CNB Bank grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.97. 3,652,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,878,838. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.59.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

