Fermata Advisors LLC Has $6.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 121.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,425 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 190.0% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 584,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,807 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,667,000 after acquiring an additional 372,166 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,079,000 after purchasing an additional 282,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,734,000 after purchasing an additional 281,737 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $230.44. The company had a trading volume of 249,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,884. The company has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.27. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

