Fermata Advisors LLC Has $2.44 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $577,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $101.04. 6,319,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,231,016. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.85 and a 52 week high of $142.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.14.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

