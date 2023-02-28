Fermata Advisors LLC Acquires 10,504 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.3% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $34.66. 2,197,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,299,700. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average is $33.56. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

