Fellaz (FLZ) Trading Down 8% Over Last Week

Fellaz (FLZ) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Fellaz has a market cap of $4.71 billion and approximately $102,304.15 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fellaz token can currently be bought for approximately $1.84 or 0.00007957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fellaz has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fellaz alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.04 or 0.00418365 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,559.43 or 0.28278734 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fellaz Profile

Fellaz’s launch date was March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fellaz is fellaz.xyz.

Fellaz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fellaz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fellaz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fellaz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fellaz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.