Fei USD Hits Market Cap of $415.73 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 27th. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $415.73 million and $204,109.46 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00004170 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010495 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00031819 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00042153 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002076 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00022184 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00218695 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,455.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99929233 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $190,990.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

