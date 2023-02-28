Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Shares of Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 4000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$7.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Falcon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine that consists of 117 claims located in North Ontario. The company was formerly known as Chesstown Capital Inc and changed its name to Falcon Gold Corp.

