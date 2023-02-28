Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$66.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by ATB Capital from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$62.67.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Trading Up 2.2 %

EIF opened at C$51.07 on Friday. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$37.79 and a twelve month high of C$55.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$48.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09.

Exchange Income Announces Dividend

Exchange Income Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.18%.

(Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.