Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stake Lessened by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,940 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 16.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,716,000 after buying an additional 158,844 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,510,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 76.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after buying an additional 57,995 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

ES stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.50. The company had a trading volume of 202,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,756. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

