ETHPoW (ETHW) Price Hits $3.77 on Major Exchanges

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One ETHPoW coin can currently be bought for about $3.77 or 0.00016094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHPoW has a market capitalization of $406.22 million and $15.83 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ETHPoW has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ETHPoW

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. The official message board for ETHPoW is medium.com/@ethw. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. ETHPoW’s official website is ethereumpow.org.

Buying and Selling ETHPoW

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 3.87117722 USD and is up 1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $14,861,796.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

