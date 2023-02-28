Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) PT Raised to $89.00 at Stephens

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Stephens from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.99% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.86.
Establishment Labs Trading Up 2.9 %
Establishment Labs stock opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $93.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56.
About Establishment Labs
Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It generates income from customers in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Motiva Ergonomix, and Motiva Ergonomix2.
