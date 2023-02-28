Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) PT Raised to $89.00 at Stephens

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Stephens from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.86.

Establishment Labs stock opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $93.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. JW Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 3,142,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,772,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,835,000 after purchasing an additional 25,965 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 856,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,239,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 658,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,257,000 after buying an additional 162,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 578,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,578,000 after buying an additional 172,494 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It generates income from customers in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Motiva Ergonomix, and Motiva Ergonomix2.

