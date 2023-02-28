Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.11

Shares of Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Essentra from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 295 ($3.56) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Essentra Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87.
Essentra Company Profile
Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Essentra (FLRAF)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.