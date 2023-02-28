Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 46.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $6.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a market cap of $471.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.21. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $8.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.77) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $44,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 64,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,171. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 101.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 112,894 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 72.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

