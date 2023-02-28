EscoinToken (ELG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.28 Million

EscoinToken (ELG) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. EscoinToken has a total market capitalization of $145.69 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EscoinToken token can currently be purchased for $2.89 or 0.00012318 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EscoinToken has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EscoinToken Profile

EscoinToken’s genesis date was April 30th, 2020. EscoinToken’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,471,183 tokens. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @escoinico. The Reddit community for EscoinToken is https://reddit.com/r/escoinico. EscoinToken’s official website is www.escoin.ee.

Buying and Selling EscoinToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Escoin aims to allow its clients access to lawyers from all around the world through Prae Legal Network, with expertise in a diverse range of cross-border transactions.The project aims to meet the needs of clients in any speciality of law, in any jurisdictions in the world with commanding in-depth knowledge of the local laws, customs and judicial systems.”

