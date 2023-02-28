Ergo (ERG) Trading Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last week, Ergo has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $110.23 million and $922,304.87 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00007062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,494.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.21 or 0.00405231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014203 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00090167 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.78 or 0.00646008 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.27 or 0.00567254 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00176671 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 66,436,071 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

