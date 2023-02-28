Ergo 1-Day Volume Tops $813,620.71 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last week, Ergo has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00007079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $110.26 million and approximately $813,620.71 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,453.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.13 or 0.00401307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00014168 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00090835 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.98 or 0.00639400 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.95 or 0.00575335 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00177104 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 66,409,017 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

