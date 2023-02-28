Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.18 and last traded at $9.13. Approximately 1,084,021 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 4,869,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Enovix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix Trading Up 9.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,358,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,374.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,481 shares of company stock valued at $63,687. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enovix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enovix

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.