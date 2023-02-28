Energi (NRG) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Energi has a market capitalization of $12.24 million and approximately $178,747.58 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00074677 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00053290 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000339 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009725 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00025620 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 62,107,102 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

