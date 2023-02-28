Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Short Interest Update

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 746.4% from the January 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 808,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of EMED stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 799,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,218. Electromedical Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Electromedical Technologies, Inc, a bioelectronics manufacturing and marketing company, provides medical devices for pain management in the United States. It offers WellnessPro Plus, a bioelectronics therapy prescription device that is used by consumers and health care professionals to relieve chronic and acute pain.

