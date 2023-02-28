Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives $80.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Elastic to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Elastic stock opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.25 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,966.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,831,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $193,978.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,035,236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,966.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,831,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $586,598. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Elastic by 94.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 79.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter worth $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

