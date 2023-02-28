Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) Trading Down 1.7%

Egdon Resources plc (LON:EDR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.73 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.85 ($0.03). 682,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 438,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.03).

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.49 million, a PE ratio of 285.00 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.99.

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom. It holds 38 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008. Egdon Resources plc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Odiham, the United Kingdom.

