EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reaffirms Buy Rating for Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.96% from the company’s previous close.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Itron from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. Itron has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $60.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.20 and a 200 day moving average of $51.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. Itron had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Itron will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $42,625.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,334. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $74,168.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,104,744.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $42,625.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,241 shares of company stock worth $449,899. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Itron

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Itron by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 230.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Itron by 30.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.