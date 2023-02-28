Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

EBMT has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Hovde Group cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bancorp Montana currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.54. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $22.50.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $27.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. Analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBMT. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 53.7% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.1% during the second quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 114,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the third quarter worth about $1,053,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

