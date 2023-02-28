dYdX (DYDX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $214.28 Million

dYdX (DYDX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 28th. dYdX has a market capitalization of $479.69 million and approximately $214.28 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.07 or 0.00013059 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, dYdX has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.58 or 0.00425279 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,732.56 or 0.28753952 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000147 BTC.

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.

A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”

dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.

